Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $223.01 Million Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the quarter. Omnicell comprises approximately 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.46% of Omnicell worth $223,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OMCL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 43.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Omnicell by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicell by 54.4% during the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $181.08. 3,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,783. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.51 and a 12-month high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.42, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 5,358 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $964,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,394 shares of company stock valued at $9,700,301. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

