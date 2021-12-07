Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the quarter. Neogen accounts for 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $164,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Neogen by 100.0% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Neogen by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Neogen by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,994. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23 and a beta of 0.42.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Tobin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.