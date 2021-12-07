Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $24,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 11.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 58,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 266,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $159.22. 7,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.00.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

