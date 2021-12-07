Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $36,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $431.19. 3,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $423.93 and a 200 day moving average of $406.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

