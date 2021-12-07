Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Separately, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

SMLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

OTCMKTS:SMLR traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, reaching $92.51. 64,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,804. The firm has a market cap of $625.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $13.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $672,100 over the last 90 days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.