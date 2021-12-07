Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTTAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS CTTAY opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.