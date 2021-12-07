Contrasting Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Summit Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 23.74 -$255.13 million ($2.61) -5.78 Summit Therapeutics $20.17 million 24.37 -$52.70 million ($0.86) -5.85

Summit Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Summit Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Myovant Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Summit Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Myovant Sciences and Summit Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Summit Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Myovant Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $25.40, suggesting a potential upside of 68.32%. Given Myovant Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Myovant Sciences is more favorable than Summit Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.79, suggesting that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Therapeutics has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Summit Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences -164.51% N/A -32.82% Summit Therapeutics -424.58% -82.11% -58.01%

Summary

Myovant Sciences beats Summit Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI. It also develops DDS-01 series to treat infection caused by the bacteria Neisseria gonorrhoeae through Discuva platform; and DDS-04 series to treat Enterobacteriaceae. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

