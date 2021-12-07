Contrasting Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 23.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 46.29% 19.47% 1.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Touchstone Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A ServisFirst Bancshares 0 4 0 0 2.00

ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus target price of $79.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than Touchstone Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.8% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and ServisFirst Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $2.29 million $1.21 9.79 ServisFirst Bancshares $419.14 million 10.67 $169.57 million $3.77 21.88

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. Touchstone Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServisFirst Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats Touchstone Bankshares on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions. The company was founded by Thomas Ashford Broughton III in May 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

