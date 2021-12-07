Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Receives Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $431.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on COO. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $399.97 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $337.40 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

