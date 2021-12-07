Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $18,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% in the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.58. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

