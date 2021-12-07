Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Stock Holdings Raised by Horizon Financial Services LLC

Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 6,000.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund alerts:

In other Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund news, Director Matthew Morris sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 6,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,175. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1808 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.