Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporate Office Properties Trust is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust that focuses principally on the ownership, management, leasing, acquisition and development of suburban office buildings located in select submarkets in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. Corporate Office Properties operates three real estate service companies: Corporate Development Services, Corporate Office Services and Corporate Management Services. “

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $174.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.