CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $191,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Wednesday, November 24th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $198,150.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.50, for a total value of $193,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,370 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total value of $267,218.50.

On Friday, November 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $193,670.00.

On Thursday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $345,880.00.

On Friday, October 15th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.18, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.62, for a total value of $337,240.00.

On Monday, October 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $338,520.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $190.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.03. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $92.05 and a 52-week high of $200.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.85.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CorVel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CorVel by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in CorVel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.