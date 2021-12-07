Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,488 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

COST stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $505.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.32.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

