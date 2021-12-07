Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Raymond James increased their target price on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $345.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $174.10 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $162.41 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day moving average is $232.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,924 shares of company stock valued at $40,419,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Coupa Software by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

