Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 59.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 245,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 73.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

BEN opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

