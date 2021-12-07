Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Buys 702 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

