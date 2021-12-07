Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

NYSE IIPR opened at $256.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $288.02. The company has a current ratio of 80.69, a quick ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 138.57%.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.25.

In other news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,293 shares of company stock valued at $361,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.