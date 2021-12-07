Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Has $515,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,233 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 77,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $10,601,399.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,455 shares of company stock worth $17,551,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

CFR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE CFR opened at $128.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $139.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.