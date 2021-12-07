Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $199.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

