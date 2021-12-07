Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Takes $264,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,431,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 102,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,337,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VOE opened at $146.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.