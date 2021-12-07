Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Holdings Decreased by Foresight Wealth Management LLC

Foresight Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,100,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,986,000 after acquiring an additional 787,066 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,441,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 327,909 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,721,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,606,000 after acquiring an additional 300,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 296,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Crestwood Equity Partners stock opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.35. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

