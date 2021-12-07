Critical Comparison: Byrna Technologies (BYRN) versus Its Peers

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Byrna Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Byrna Technologies Competitors -464.12% -2.09% -4.62%

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -0.20, indicating that their average share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byrna Technologies Competitors 73 525 776 12 2.52

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.80%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 35.49%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million -$12.55 million -116.62 Byrna Technologies Competitors $681.85 million $41.65 million 6.43

Byrna Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

