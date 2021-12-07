Critical Contrast: MIND C.T.I. (MNDO) versus Its Peers

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ: MNDO) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MIND C.T.I. to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. MIND C.T.I. pays out 92.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. MIND C.T.I. has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

17.7% of MIND C.T.I. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 22.25% 27.27% 17.94% MIND C.T.I. Competitors -3.22% -2.67% 6.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $23.40 million $5.38 million 10.64 MIND C.T.I. Competitors $2.01 billion $188.71 million 25.89

MIND C.T.I.’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I.. MIND C.T.I. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MIND C.T.I. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A MIND C.T.I. Competitors 332 1446 2347 76 2.52

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 13.20%. Given MIND C.T.I.’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MIND C.T.I. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MIND C.T.I.’s peers have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MIND C.T.I. peers beat MIND C.T.I. on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and implementation of real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions for various types of communication providers. It operates through Billing and Related Services, and Messaging segments. The company was founded by Monica Iancu on April 6, 1995 and is headquarters in Yokneam, Israel.

