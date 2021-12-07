Critical Contrast: Spectral Medical (EDTXF) & Its Competitors

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS: EDTXF) is one of 195 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Spectral Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Spectral Medical and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spectral Medical
|$1.57 million
|-$6.79 million
|-4.96
|Spectral Medical Competitors
|$1.14 billion
|$82.54 million
|0.18
Institutional and Insider Ownership
50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Volatility & Risk
Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Spectral Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spectral Medical
|-405.43%
|-920.56%
|-107.91%
|Spectral Medical Competitors
|-716.58%
|-79.74%
|-18.04%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Spectral Medical and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spectral Medical
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Spectral Medical Competitors
|1005
|4153
|7559
|203
|2.54
As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 33.07%. Given Spectral Medical’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Summary
Spectral Medical rivals beat Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared.
About Spectral Medical
Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
