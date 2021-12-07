Critical Survey: Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Mogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlight Financial N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 9.31 -$10.04 million ($0.12) -36.33

Mogo has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlight Financial.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Mogo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlight Financial and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlight Financial N/A N/A N/A Mogo -12.08% -21.14% -13.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sunlight Financial and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential upside of 136.38%. Mogo has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 154.59%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Sunlight Financial.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats Mogo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

