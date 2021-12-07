Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 6,312 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $31.12 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $101.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shari Redstone purchased 27,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

