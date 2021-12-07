Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 3,199 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 877.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,159 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $141,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,447,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $538,208,000 after acquiring an additional 579,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

NYSE:UNP opened at $246.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $247.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

