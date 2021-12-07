Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $11.98 Million Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cardinal Health worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH stock opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.10.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

