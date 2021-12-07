Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 65 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $2,791,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 17.1% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 89.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $341.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $122.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $329.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.72. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.97 and a 1-year high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,087,584 shares of company stock valued at $714,015,289. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

