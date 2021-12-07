Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $9,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 362,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 9.8% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $307,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.80. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.11%.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

