Csenge Advisory Group Has $371,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock opened at $78.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.81. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $76.25 and a twelve month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.