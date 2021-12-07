Csenge Advisory Group Has $428,000 Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $180.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $200.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.