Csenge Advisory Group Sells 31 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,304,000 after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,731,793,000 after purchasing an additional 166,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,352,000 after acquiring an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $352.30.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $344.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

