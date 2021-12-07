Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

FNCL opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $58.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.