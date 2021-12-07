Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

VB stock opened at $221.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.87 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $228.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.89.

