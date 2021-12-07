Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.07. Culp posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE:CULP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,720. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $124.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 81.48%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 35.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 96,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 2.1% during the second quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 203,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

