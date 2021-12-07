Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $180.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

NYSE:CW opened at $132.24 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $136.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.75 and a 200 day moving average of $124.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $620.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 12.12%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 44.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

