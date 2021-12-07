Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,834 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.48% of Customers Bancorp worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $95,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $1,148,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 253,035 shares of company stock worth $14,849,118. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBI opened at $56.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.59.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.