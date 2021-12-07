Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.42.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $36.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $16.05 and a twelve month high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,294 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 167,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 145,974 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

