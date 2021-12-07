D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 64.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,012.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 990,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,504,000 after purchasing an additional 943,537 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,043.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 799,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,211,000 after purchasing an additional 729,157 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,243,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,391,000 after purchasing an additional 727,220 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHI opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,470 shares of company stock valued at $973,736 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

