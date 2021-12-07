DA Davidson Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$48.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.45.

Shares of TSE TOY traded up C$0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$44.86. 9,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,969. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of Spin Master stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

