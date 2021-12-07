Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €97.20 ($109.21).

DAI stock opened at €85.47 ($96.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €83.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.54. Daimler has a 52 week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

