Dash (DASH) Price Down 24% This Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 7th. Dash has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $279.10 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $140.23 or 0.00273784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010416 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009899 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003670 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,468,090 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

