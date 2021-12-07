Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 1,704 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 1,704 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.55, for a total value of $282,097.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David M. Obstler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $2,073,450.00.

DDOG stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,152.85 and a beta of 1.04. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $133.95.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Datadog from $188.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Datadog by 149.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 241,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 144,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Datadog by 45.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

