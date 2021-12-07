Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to post $161.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Datto’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.90 million to $162.00 million. Datto reported sales of $138.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $616.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $616.30 million to $617.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $717.71 million, with estimates ranging from $708.30 million to $726.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on MSP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,092,045 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSP. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,784,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Datto by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Datto by 667.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 262,501 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,175,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 227,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Datto stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.85. 313,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. Datto has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

