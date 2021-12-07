Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) by 31,506.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,189 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Datto were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Datto by 28.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 393,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,969,000 after buying an additional 87,523 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Datto by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Datto by 120.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $424,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,308 shares of company stock worth $2,092,045. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSP opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. Datto Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.77, a PEG ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on MSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities started coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

