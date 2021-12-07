Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.58.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 15,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.68 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $51.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after buying an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after buying an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after buying an additional 1,222,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after buying an additional 859,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

