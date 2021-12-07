DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on DCCPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS DCCPF remained flat at $$75.65 during trading on Thursday. 65 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.75. DCC has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

