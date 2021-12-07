Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Position Decreased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,796 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.7% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 25.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $405.18.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $354.51 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $250.54 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.13. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

